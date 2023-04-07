Gigi expresses love for South Asian chutneys

American supermodel and television personality Gigi Hadid showed her love for South Asian chutneys on Instagram. Gigi Hadid was one of the many prolific international celebrities who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch in Mumbai last week. She posted pictures of the flavours of her favourite chutneys on her Instagram account. The celebrity said she would not attend those events where mint and mango chutneys are not served.

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid had revealed several spices like garam masala, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, tandoori masala and others. She also said that she used them for her meals during pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid came under criticism after Varun Dhawan lifted her in his arms and spinned her around the stage before planting a kiss on her cheek.

She clarified the incident by saying she was making her “Bollywood dreams come true”.

It is pertinent to mention that Gigi Hadid started dating Zayn Malik in late 2015 and became one of the most sought-after celebrity couples after they appeared together in Malik’s romantic ‘Pillowtalk’ music video in January 2016.

They went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016 and were photographed together on the August 2010 cover of Vogue magazine. They were blessed with son Khai Hadid Malik in September last year. The former One Direction member parted ways with the model after he reportedly had a rift with her mother in October.