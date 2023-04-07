Adnan Sami Khan’s appalling revelations come to the fore

Singer Adnan Sami Khan’s brother Junaid Sami Khan has made sensational revelations in his post on social media and said that ‘Adnan Sami is a cancer’.

Junaid Sami Khan has made important revelations about his brother singer Adnan Sami Khan through a social media post, saying that Adnan lied that he was born in the UK while he was born on August 15, 1969 in Rawalpindi.

Junaid said our mother is Pakistani and belongs to Sargodha. Adnan has also lied that she was born in India.

Junaid Sami Khan also called the singer’s weight loss journey a lie and wrote that the fee for Adnan’s gastric bypass was also paid by their father while he has doubts regarding the fee. Junaid revealed that in 1986, Adnan Sami failed in O-levels and the degree he has is fake. He lies that he has a law degree from UK while he merely completed his private BA degree from Punjab University.

Junaid wrote that Adnan did not even care about his marital affairs with his second wife Saba Galadari and showed inappropriate videos in front of all India and alleged that it was the work of an acquaintance of Saba. I found out that Saba fainted in the court. Addressing Adnan’s wife Roya, Junaid said, “I wonder how you can live with such a person?”

He further wrote that Adnan gave the family the greatest pain when he kidnapped his three-year-old son Azan Sami Khan in 1997 and took him to Dubai, Canada and later the United States, illegally for seven years as a child cannot be separated from his mother. In his post, Junaid wrote about the singer’s Indian citizenship that there is no doubt that he loves India because this country has made him who he is, but it also had a price. He could not drive around in expensive cars and stay in lavish hotels during concerts abroad while being in Pakistan. Junaid Sami Khan said my brother could have helped me in the field of singing, many people say that my voice is better than Adnan while I continue to sing but Adnan did not launch me in India. Today I am sitting at home. Adnan Sami Khan is the main reason why I am not doing anything.

He finally wrote that he understands the feelings of Pakistanis when they say our late father Arshad Sami was a hero in the anti-India war and now Adnan himself has become an Indian, Adnan Sami is a cancer. On the post, Junaid was advised by his friends to move on in life and forget the past, after which he deleted the post from Facebook. At present, Adnan Sami Khan has not responded to these revelations of Junaid Sami.