Karan Johar is a fan of Wahaj Ali

Well-known actor Wahaj Ali has become extremely popular with his role in the ongoing drama serial Tere Bin as Murtasam, while this drama is also a top trend in India.

His pairing with Yumna Zaidi and the storyline is being loved by the fans.

It seems that the famous Indian producer Karan Johar also turned out to be among the fans of Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali. Wahaj Ali recently shared a picture of himself on Instagram which was liked by Karan Johar, after which the news is making rounds on social media getting a mixed reaction from the netizens. Some fans wrote “Karan Johar is keen to choose Wahaj Ali for one of his projects while some have

criticised the Indian director for wanting to copy another Pakistani material for his new film.”