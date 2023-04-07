Aamir Khan’s next to be an action film

There is no doubt that Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Bollywood, having delivered multiple 300 crore hits like ‘Dangal’ and ‘PK’. He might have hit a rough patch with his last two releases, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, but that doesn’t mean he is down and out.

The superstar is on the lookout for what should be his next project and an industry source revealed that Aamir is keen to do an action flick. ” Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like ‘Dhoom 3’; ‘Ghajini’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Ghulam’, sources said. He took a break in between as he didn’t want to repeat himself with similar content. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script which will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action. According to the sources, Aamir had a chat with Yash Raj Films, inquiring if there was any way to work out a new film in the Dhoom series by reviving his characters of Sahir and Samar. Last year, it was revealed how Aamir had decided to step down from playing the lead in Spanish film ‘Campeones’ and produce the project instead. Talking about the same at a press conference, Aamir had explained that Campeones was a heart-warming story but he is stepping down from the project as he wants to take a break and spend time with his family.

It remains to be seen what Mr Perfectionist will pick eventually. Today if you look at the business of the movie industry, action is considered to be the go-to genre. Shah Rukh Khan got a grand comeback with action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ and he plans to pursue the genre with ‘Jawan’. Salman Khan has the ‘Tiger’ franchise while Hrithik Roshan has ‘Fighter’ and Ranbir Kapoor has the ‘Brahastra’ universe. Even OTT is witnessing a rise in action content with Varun Dhawan doing ‘Citadel’ and Siddharth Malhotra doing ‘Indian Police Force’.