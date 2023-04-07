WATCH – SRK, Virat Kohli hug and dance at IPL match

The recent Indian Premiere League (IPL) witnessed a crossover of two kings. Bollywood’s superstar and celebrated Indian cricketer on Thursday night at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the internet is in awe.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, and Virat Kohli, the master of cricket, got along well and even danced together on SRK’s hit song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The Don star showed Kohli the song’s hook step, which attracted millions of listeners.

After his IPL team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRK and Kohli met. Suhana Khan, Khan’s daughter, was with him. For those who are unaware, SRK co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders and attended the match between his team and RCB.

Virat Kohli & Shahrukh Khan dancing “Jhoome Jo Pathan”. The best moment of the day. pic.twitter.com/SrZv0ua8xq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023

Khan went to each player on the pitch from both teams after the Fan actor’s team won and gave them all hugs. The Raees actor met Kohli, who asked him to show him how to do the Jhoome Jo Pathaan step.

In 2015, Khan became the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Kohli took over RCB’s full-time captain in 2013. He led the team in 140 matches.