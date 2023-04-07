Gold price in Pakistan today 7 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 182099 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 212400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price In Pakistan, 7 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 212,400 Rs 194,699 Rs 185,850 Rs 159,300 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 182,099 Rs 166,923 Rs 159,336 Rs 136,574 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,210 Rs 16,692 Rs 15,934 Rs 13,657 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 516,243 Rs 473,220 Rs 451,712 Rs 387,182

Check the latest Gold prices updated on our website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.