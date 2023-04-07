Tector, Tucker and McBrine shine as Ireland defy Bangladesh

MIRPUR: Lorcan Tucker led Ireland’s resistance against Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test, batting out the third day after starting it on 27 for 4 here on Thursday. Tucker became the second Irishman to score a century on Test debut, and the sixth wicketkeeper to do so, as his 108 involved two sizeable partnerships to keep them in the hunt. Ireland ended on 286 for 8, when everyone thought that Test would end early on the third day. The visitors’ 131-run lead may not look impressive but they have done enough to put questions in Bangladesh’s mind. The home side doesn’t have a great chasing record at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, where they haven’t won since 2020. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers again, taking his tally to nine wickets in the match, but Shakib bowling just six overs in the day was a peculiar decision given that he looked fit and fielded all day.

Tucker defied the Bangladesh spinners superbly. His celebration after reaching the hundred got cheers from the tiny crowd who appreciated the young batter’s century. His 111-run stand with Andy McBrine for the seventh wicket frustrated Bangladesh for 28.3 overs, as Ireland put together a string of partnerships. The visitors had started the day on 27 for 4 after their top order crumbled in 6.5 overs on the second evening. Shakib and Taijul shared those four wickets and looked menacing. But PJ Moor and Tector negated them for 10.1 overs late on the second day, before continuing in the same vein on the third morning.

Litton dropped Tector on nine in the second over of the day, but that was the only chance that went down. Tector and Moor lasted 25.4 overs for the fifth wicket and though they added only 38, it served as the foundation for the rest of the day. Moor fell to the one shot he played away from his body, edging Shoriful Islam at the end of the first hour. Tector and Tucker picked up the tempo with some fine shots. Tucker started with a reverse-swept four off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, before Tector cracked a cover drive off Shoriful. Tucker then played two pulls against Ebadot Hossain, before launching Khaled over midwicket with a flick. Tector’s last boundary was a straight drive before he fell for 56, having struck seven fours and a six in his 159-ball innings.

Their partnership had lasted 24 overs, and they added 72 at three runs per over. It was the boost that Ireland needed, and McBrine and Tucker took that momentum forward. Ireland scored 106 in the middle session, during which Tucker reached his hundred with a cover drive off Taijul. Tucker finally got out when he drove Ebadot waywardly to cover, where Shoriful let out a huge roar after taking the catch. But Ireland weren’t done yet. McBrine reached his maiden fifty, adding another 31 runs for the eighth wicket with Mark Adair.

Even the way the day ended — the ninth-wicket pair of McBrine and Graham Hume batting out the remaining 8.3 overs — will encourage Ireland to have a go at Bangladesh on the fourth day.