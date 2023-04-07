Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third

LONDON: Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League’s top four and took a huge step towards Champions League qualification as Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice in a 5-1 rout of woeful West Ham United on Wednesday. A damp night in east London was turned into a Tyneside party as Eddie Howe’s rampant side punished an error-riddled West Ham who were the architects of their own downfall. Wilson and Joelinton both scored inside the opening 13 minutes as third-placed Newcastle sent out a statement in their quest to rejoin the European elite after a 20-year absence. For West Ham, meanwhile, the joy of a weekend win over bottom club Southampton evaporated as their relegation jitters returned with a horrible display. They might have feared the worst when Wilson’s name was on the teamsheet. He has now scored 12 goals in 13 appearances against West Ham and after a lean spell this season which cost him his England place he suddenly looks back to his best. Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one game more. West Ham are 15th with 27 points and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.