Humaima makes a triumphant comeback on TV with ‘Jindo’

Humaima Malick is an actress who took a break from acting a few years ago but is now returning. She recently appeared in the movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt” and received accolades for performing Daro. The film was a great success and she is now ready to go back on television with a new role as Jindo in the upcoming drama “Jindo”. It will be broadcast on Green Entertainment. Produced by A2W Productions in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the upcoming series is directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Qurban Ali Rao. The show stars Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Samiya Mumtaz, Nazrul Hassan, Hajra Yamin, Faraz Ali and Naeema Butt also look very different from what they look at their usual projects. Green Entertainment has released the first trailer of their next drama series “Jindo” on social networks.