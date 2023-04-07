Giant Jacquemus handbags zip through the streets of Paris

Trust luxury fashion brands to amuse, baffle and impress you – all at once – with their head-turning antics. From launching bizarre fashion products to presenting out-of-the-box collections, they sure know how to get fashion lovers talking. One such brand is Jacquemus, a Parisian fashion label founded by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, which is rightly regarded as one of the trendiest brands in the industry. In keeping with the label’s reputation, Jacquemus shared an amusing video on Instagram on Wednesday featuring giant versions of its prized Le Bambino bags on wheels. “I think I like Paris now,” it wrote, alongside the video of super-sized bags zooming down the streets of Paris among other vehicles. A closer look at the clip will show that the Jacquemus bag trolleys had passengers inside with the words “Jacquemus” and “Bambino” painted in yellow along the road. Despite how real these giant bags appear, a representative of the brand told PopSugar that the clip is actually just a 3D-generated rendering and, thus, you can’t ride on one such Jacquemus bag. As expected, the comment section was soon filled with people lauding this marketing gimmick. While one wrote, “I don’t know who is doing your marketing, but this team is super talented. Amazing work,” another added: “Obsessed with how your mind works.” “It has always been my dream to be run over by a huge Jacquemus handbag,” a user wrote, with another saying, “OMG!!!!! So creative! GENIUS.” Jacquemus, on the contrary, is well-known for its incredibly tiny Le Chiquito mini handbag. With this latest video, we wonder if the brand is switching up things to venture into the oversized bags category! Prior to this, the brand opened a pop-up shop at Galeries Lafayette in Paris, featuring huge bucket hats, toasters with Jacquemus-branded toast, larger-than-life bags and branded washing machines, among other items. Simon is well known for his modern and minimalist aesthetic that combines classic French style with avant-garde design elements.