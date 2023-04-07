PTI again offers talks on ‘national elections’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again extended a dialogue offer to the coalition government to finalise a date for the ‘national elections’. Talking to journalists on Thursday, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the political situation in the country is not as deteriorating to impose an emergency. “Only way to stop elections in Pakistan is throwing out the Constitution,” he added. The move will pave the way for martial law in the country, warned the PTI leader. Referring to the NA resolution, Fawad said that the government did not want elections in the country. “The government was not abiding by the Constitution,” he added. He also said that the sole solution to all the crises being faced by the country is fresh “elections”. He accused the government of depriving the people of their fundamental right to elect the ruler. The former information minister said that his party would go to any extent for the general elections in the country.

“After April 22, all the actions taken by the caretaker ministers would be unconstitutional,” claimed the PTI leader and wormed that Article 6 would be applied against the interim minister who would sign any paper after the date. Responding to a question about the NA resolution, he said that the motion was passed by 42 out of the 372 members of the house. As per the Constitution, a two-third majority in both upper and lower houses of parliament is required to abolish the verdict of the top court, Fawad further said.

To another question about the cabinet division’s declaration, the PTI leader said, “Those ministers who refused to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict have committed contempt of court.” Separately, former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Thursday announced that Imran Khan-led political party was willing to discuss elections and the recently passed constitutional amendment with the government. In a conversation with a private TV channel, Qaiser said that the government attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “The timing of the passage of the [Supreme Court] law shows dishonesty and the law has been passed to give relief to Nawaz Sharif,” said Qaiser.

However, the former speaker said that the PTI would engage with the government if the latter was willing to hold elections on time. “If a constitutional amendment is needed to stop anarchy in the country then PTI is ready to for it,” said Qaiser adding, “The government only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding elections”. “Right now the Constitution is at stake and saving it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility,” said Qaiser. He also gave his word that the PTI would not go on a political witch-hunt against its rivals if it came into power.