Mohsin Naqvi for improved facilities in govt schools

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Government Central Model School Rattigan Road, Lower Mall in Lahore and reviewed educational facilities being provided there.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir and Secretary Education also accompanied him.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated on this occasion that Central Model School had earned name in the past, adding that steps would be taken to restore repute and dignity of the Central Model School.

He remarked that Central Model School holds its distinctive history in the education sector, adding that making changes in the curriculum are necessary so as to improve educational standard of the school.

He stated that educational curriculum should conform to the latest requirements worldwide. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the Board of Governors should conduct a meeting and take prompt measures in this regard.

The CM visited various classrooms, met with the students and talked with them. He questioned the students about their educational activities. The students answered the questions of the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and apprised him about their educational activities.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the teachers about educational activities of the students and also inquired about provision of free books in the school.

The CM directed to further improve educational facilities for the students in the schools. He said that additional funds would be provided in order to improve educational facilities for the students in the government schools.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi approved the Punjab Clean Air Policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labor and other departments while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office. The line departments will prepare a working plan while the Punjab government will implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank.

The CM also approved the Punjab plastic management strategy which aims to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse.

Further, the institutional capacity of the line departments will be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The CM emphasized the importance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management.

The secretary environment protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.

The chief secretary, as well as several other officials including the secretaries of P&D, irrigation, specialized healthcare & medical education, primary & secondary health, housing, industries, forest, local government, and the DG environment protection authority, were also in attendance.