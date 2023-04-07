Giving smokers the freedom to make better choices

With a population of 1 billion smokers in the world, smoking remains one of the most preventable causes of deaths globally. But that can change. With the advent of alternatives such as heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes smokers now have the freedom to make better choices and take steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Heated tobacco products (HTPs) contain nicotine, similar to cigarettes and enable individuals to alleviate their nicotine cravings without resorting to smoking cigarettes. Unlike cigarettes, these products do not burn tobacco, but instead heat it at a lower temperature to release the nicotine and flavor without producing smoke. This results in significantly reduced harmful chemicals compared to traditional smoking. Giving smokers the option to switch to alternatives such as vapes, heated tobacco products, e-cigarettes, allow them to make an informed decision about their health. The products offer a familiar sensation and taste, but without the tar and other harmful chemicals found in cigarettes. This means that smokers can enjoy the experience of smoking without putting their health at risk. Of course, it’s important to note that heated tobacco products are not without their own health risks. While they are not as harmful as cigarettes, they still contain nicotine and can be addictive. However, for smokers who are unwilling to leave smoking, such products offer a less harmful alternative. By giving smokers the freedom to choose alternatives to cigarettes like vape, e-cigarettes, snus, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products, we are empowering them to make better choices about their health.