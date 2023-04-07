VC IUB visits CIDS, reviews research activities

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and reviewed the research activities.

On this occasion, he said that our agricultural scientists are performing national service by connecting research activities with national priorities.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s research projects are based on national food security, higher agricultural production, and the revival of the agricultural economy. Pakistan is currently facing a huge challenge in food security.

The researchers and scientists of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have accepted this challenge and achieved encouraging results. The aim of these projects is to promote sustainable agriculture in the desert by researching crops and fruiting plants that have high productivity in the Cholistan desert.

Similarly, research on improving the method of irrigation of crops through drip irrigation is also included. On this occasion, the Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies Dr. Muhammad Abdullah informed the Vice-Chancellor about the research activities of various faculty members and researchers.

Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ehsan apprised Vice Chancellor about the ongoing research projects with the support of the Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, which are related to sustainable desert agriculture and cost more than 14 million rupees. These pilot projects will be spread over 6.7 million acres of Cholistan to ensure national agricultural self-sufficiency. The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated wheat harvesting in the experimental area on this occasion.