AJK PM inaugurates special portal to improve governance

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday inaugurated a special web portal to improve the governance system in Azad Jammu Kashmir. Pertinently, the portal will provide people easy and direct access to the government besides lending them an opportunity to lodge complaints online and get their grievances addressed in due course of time. Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan emphasized developing a mechanism for the timely redressal of grievances of overseas Kashmiris and locals in the minimum possible time. “In this era of information technology where the world has turned into a global village, we are still running with an outdated system that needs to be innovated”, the PM said. He said that IT parks would be established at the district level to promote technological education in Azad Kashmir.