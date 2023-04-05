Some ‘individuals’ in judiciary ‘doing politics’: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday accused “individuals” in the judiciary of “doing politics”. Speaking at a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the first “health city” in Gambat, Sindh the foreign minister accused members of the judiciary of taking sides, saying: “These institutions have become puppets.” Speaking about the ongoing conundrum regarding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he alleged: “The same plan through which the “selected” was imposed in 2018 is being put into play even today. An unworthy and incompetent leader was imposed on us back then and these judges could not see.” “We have to save this system,” he said, adding that “some people” in the institution “have become stubborn and are playing politics”.

He slammed the judiciary and said that the institution had failed to do its duty at various points in Pakistan’s history, including the hanging of his grandfather Zulfiqar Bhutto. “We do not believe that there is any institution of justice in this country,” Bilawal said. “Under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan had become a leader of the Muslim Ummah. However, because of these courts, the Qauid-e-Awam was hanged. They were not ashamed. No judge has heard the case of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to date.” He added, “Some judges colluded with Musharraf and allowed 11 years of dictatorship and when Benazir was martyred, the judges did not give her justice.” Bilawal lamented that he had failed to get justice for both his grandfather and his mother, and said: “I am ready to protect the rights of the people”.

Turning his guns towards the deposed prime minister, the PPP leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the former establishment had admitted to “cheating on the Constitution” and that members of the judiciary wanted to do politics. “If you want to do politics, prepare yourself. We will compete with you in politics,” he said. “We will answer these puppets by winning the throne of Lahore.”