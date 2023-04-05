Madhuri and Shahrukh Khan reunite at NMACC Gala

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene were present at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

They posed with Hollywood stars and after a long time, Madhuri got together with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Shriram shared glimpses of the event where Madhuri wore a green and golden outfit while Shriram went for a blue jacket paired with pants. They posed for a picture with Zendaya who was dressed in a blue saree and golden blouse.

Shriram and Madhuri also posed with Tom Holland who opted for a white shirt under black blazer. In another picture, Madhuri was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and others.