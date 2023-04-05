Salman Khan shares glimpse of Yantamma from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has released a teaser for the upcoming song “Yantamma” from his highly anticipated film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song features Salman and South Indian actor Venkatesh, who make a stylish entrance wearing ‘lungis’ while lying on a bike.

“Yantamma” is a happy song that celebrates the culture of South India and features bright and colorful visuals. The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, with rapper Rafter contributing to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The teaser also features a mystery man who joins Salman and Venkatesh on the dance floor. Fans are speculating that the man could be Ram Charan, who was spotted on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with the two actors in Hyderabad.

The film, which is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan’s production house, also stars Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhumika Chawla, and others. The family entertainer is set to release this Eid and is expected to be a hit among fans of all ages.