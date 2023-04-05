Allison Holker’s daughter shares message after Twitch’s death

Weslie Fowler has returned to TikTok in the midst of a difficult time. The 14-year-old, whose mom is Allison Holker and whose adoptive father is Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took to the app for the first time since Holker shared that Boss died by suicide in December.

In the clip shared Feb. 20, Fowler recorded herself in front of a mirror with an audio of Mac Miller’s song “Surf.” She captioned the post, “i miss u.”

Holker, among others, took to the comment section to show Fowler support. The 35-year-old wrote, “I love you babygirl always and forever.”

Holker, who also shares 6-year-old son Maddox and 3-year-old daughter Zaia with Boss, confirmed his passing on Dec. 14. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to E! News. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss’ family honored him in a private service on Jan. 4. In addition, a larger celebration of life was held and attended by 250 people in Los Angeles on Feb. 11. At the time, a source told E! News that Weslie Fowler spoke at the L.A. event, moving attendees to tears.

Just days later, Holker shared a message of gratitude for those who have shown herself and her family love during this time. “It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories, and memories and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” Holker noted in the video posted to Instagram Feb. 18. “And it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 after crossing paths on the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance. Boss, who finished as the runner-up on the fourth season in 2008, and Holker, who finished in the top eight during the second season in 2006, ended up on SYTYCD as all-stars in 2010 together.

Holker looked back on their love story in 2012 to Dance Spirit.

“I didn’t just make one move-I made, like, 10 moves and he wasn’t seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more,” she said at the time. “From the first week of SYTYCD as all-stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun.”

Years later, the couple took their dancing skills and chemistry to TikTok and Instagram making videos together. Reflecting on Boss’ charming nature on camera, Holker told E! News it was all genuine. “He’s exactly who you see on TV in real life,” she told E! News in 2020. “He’s 100 percent the most gentle, nicest, most generous human that I’ve ever met in my entire life, through and through.”