Vanessa Hudgens was extremely surprised by Cole Tucker’s proposal

This love story is what Vanessa Hudgens has been looking for. Less than two months after confirming her engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker, the High School Musical star still can’t get over the private proposal she experienced. “I was extremely surprised,” she told People in an interview published March 16. “We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”

While the couple hasn’t shared when or where the proposal happened, Vanessa confirmed her relationship status on Instagram Feb 9 when she flashed her engagement ring with the caption, “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

And while attending the 2023 Oscars on March 12, Vanessa showcased her new piece of bling when interviewing Hollywood’s biggest stars on the red carpet.

“It’s gorgeous,” she told People when praising her ring. “I love it. I get distracted by it all the time.” As the couple continues enjoying their new chapter, Vanessa admitted she’s already begun wedding planning. And while she’s only in the early stages, the 34-year-old is already surprised with how much there is to do.

“It’s a big daunting thing-so much goes into it,” she said. “Like Gwen Stefani said, this s–t is bananas.” Fortunately, it’s all going to be worth it. After meeting Cole on a Zoom meditation group call, Vanessa immediately sensed a connection. She made the first move and the rest is history. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”