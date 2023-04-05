ATC extends interim bail of Azam Swati

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of the PTI leader Azam Khan Swati in a case regarding riot and vandalising in the judicial complex on March 18, during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed through Dr Babar Awan. Petitioner’s lawyer argued that cases had been initiated against his client on political grounds. The PTI’s leadership had full respect for law and judiciary, he said and prayed the court to extend the interim bail of his client. After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of Azam Khan Swati till April 17.