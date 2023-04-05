10 proclaimed offenders from abroad held

Punjab Police has accelerated crackdown to arrest fugitive proclaimed offenders living abroad. In this regard, police teams have arrested 10 more proclaimed offenders involved in serious incidents of robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom and paid murder from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Muscat and Greece. During the crackdown that started on January 24, the police teams have so far arrested 28 proclaimed offenders from abroad involved in serious cases like robbery, dacoity, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and paid murder.

According to the details, Narowal police arrested three wanted POs namely Akif Hameed from Dubai, Zaheer from Muscat and Yasir from Greece. Dera Ghazi Khan police arrested three wanted proclaimed offenders Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Asghar from United Arab Emirates and Zafar Iqbal from Saudi Arabia. Two proclaimed offenders wanted by Multan Police, Muhammad Mujahid, was arrested from Saudi Arabia, while Muhammad Waseem was arrested from the United Arab Emirates. Likewise, proclaimed offender of Sialkot police Tayyab Ali and proclaimed offender of Attok police namely Ibadat were arrested from United Arab Emirates.

IG Punjab gave Shabash to all the police teams who arrested the absconding proclaimed offenders abroad. Additional IG Investigation Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry said that on the direction of IG Punjab, arrests of proclaimed offenders abroad with the cooperation of Punjab Police Interpol and FIA have been accelerated, along with the cancellation of passports of proclaimed offenders abroad, Red notices of Interpol are being issued so that they can be arrested and punished. Additional IG Investigation Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry said that the police teams in all the districts are in touch with the plaintiffs of the cases and the ongoing grand operation has been expedited to arrest the proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country. He said that the RPOs and DPOs are monitoring the ongoing crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders and they will be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible. He said that cases related to proclaimed offenders are being continuously followed up by the monitoring teams at the Investigation Punjab headquarters so that the circle against these social evils can be further tightened.