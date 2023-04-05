Car lifter held, stolen vehicle recovered

Islamabad Capital police Golra police team arrested an accused involved in a car lifting incident and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, a Police Public Relation Officer Said. He said that, following the directions of the Inspector General of police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Golra police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending an accused involved in a car lifting incident. The accused was identified as Bilal Shafique. Police team also recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.