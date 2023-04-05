Hira unveils she retrieved Mani’s number from her friend’s cellphone

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has clarified her past statement regarding her husband Salman Saqib aka Mani. Recently Hira and Mani participated in a private TV program in which host Nida Yasir asked Hira that ‘I was watching an interview of yours. You had said in Samina Pirzada’s web show that I met Mani as if he was my friend’s fiance, after that you were trolled a lot on social media, so what was the story? In response Hira said ‘Nida, if you watch that show, I did not say fiancee, I said that Mani was my friend’s friend’.

On the response of the actress, Nada immediately said ‘Yes, I mistakenly said fiancee, you said friend’.

Hara Mani gave an explanation and added, ‘There was no engagement or anything else between them, Samina Pirzada asked, so I shared this story as it is’. The actress added that ‘I think it’s not a big deal, everyone has their own personal life and no one can be like everyone else, everyone has their own personality, marriage is never where we want it to be’.

On this Mani said at that time I was talking to many other girls including her (Hira’s friend). It should be noted that four years ago Hira Mani told Samina Pirzada in an interview that her friend and Mani liked each other and she was a big fan of Mani. Hira revealed that at that time she was also in a relationship with a banker and they were going to get married soon, but she secretly retrieved Mani’s number from the friend’s mobile and started chatting with him.