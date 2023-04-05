Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, expecting first baby with Bader Shammas

She won’t be a regular mom, she’ll be a cool mom. Lindsay Lohan revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas in a perfectly fetch Instagram announcement.

The Mean Girls star shared a photo of a baby’s onesie in her March 14 post, writing, “We are blessed and excited!”

While the 36-year-old didn’t reveal her exact due date, the adorable onesie in her announcement teased, “Coming soon.”

The Parent Trap alum also told TMZ, “We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lindsay and Bader’s parenthood journey comes just under a year after they tied the knot. The Falling for Christmas star, who got engaged to the financier in Nov. 2021, initially hinted at the relationship update in a moving Instagram message to Bader on her 36th birthday in July. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned a selfie with Bader. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.” “I am stunned that you are my husband,” she continued. “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” Her rep later confirmed to E! News that they are indeed married.

While they’ve kept much of their relationship private, Lindsay did share some insight into her bond with Bader in October.

“I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person,” the Freaky Friday star told Cosmopolitan in a cover story interview. “Just the best. And my family.”

“And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people,” she continued. “That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family and loved ones.”

It was just last month that Lindsay dished to E! News about Bader and her new life in Dubai.

“He’s into his own designers, but I can’t get him to a fashion show,” she told E! at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW show on Feb. 9. “He’s not huge on cameras.” With Lindsay coming back to the States more often for work these days, would she ever consider a move back to New York? “In the future, yeah, maybe,” she shared, “but I’ll keep my place in Dubai! My husband and I like it there.”