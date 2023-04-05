Ashley Graham addresses interview with Hugh Grant at Oscars 2023

Despite her interview with Hugh Grant going viral, Ashley Graham has nothing but love actually.

ICYMI, the model spoke to the actor on the Oscars 2023 red carpet at the Dolby Theater on March 12. But their quick exchange quickly made its way to social media, mainly due to the Love Actually star’s lack of responses to Ashley’s questions. As for what she has to say about their chat now?

“You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness,” she told TMZ while at LAX on March 13. “So there you go.”

And though she didn’t have any follow-up message for the actor directly, Ashley made it clear that she still had a good time at the annual award show, adding, “I had so much fun, my feet hurt though.”

Ahead of the ceremony, the two had social media abuzz once fans watched live as Hugh gave Ashley very straight-forward answers.

For instance, after being asked what his favorite thing about attending the Oscars was, the actor simply replied that it was “fascinating,” adding that “all of humanity is here.” And as for which nominee or movie he was rooting for the most? Hugh responded, “No one in particular.”

But that wasn’t all.

When asked about what brand he opted to wear for the evening, Hugh answered, “Just my suit.” And as for any designers, the 62-year-old noted that he couldn’t remember the name of his tailor.

And after Ashley asked about what it was like working on set for the Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hugh concluded his interview by flat out saying, “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.”

Though social media users were left divided in the immediate aftermath of their cringe-worthy chat, one Twitter user may have summed up the moment for everyone, writing, “Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it.”