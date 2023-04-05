Evan McClintock asked Eminem for his blessing to get engaged

Hailie Jade is not afraid to share her love story. Eminem’s daughter and her fiancé Evan McClintock got candid on all the romantic details of their engagement during a recent episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady.

Evan, an enterprise growth executive, popped the question on Feb. 4 after reportedly dating Hailie, 27, for more than six years. He revealed on the podcast that he originally considered proposing at Lollapalooza in Chicago over the summer, but thought Hailie had a lot on her plate at the time. Evan ultimately went shopping for her ring over the 2022 holiday season, noting, “I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there,” per Entertainment Tonight. While he was ready to check the ring off his list, Evan wanted to ask Eminem for his blessing. “It was over the holidays,” he spilled. “I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious.” So, how did it go down with the rapper? “I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,'” Evan shared. “So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your cake.” Evan told Hailie-who was born on Christmas Day to Eminem and Kim Scott-that he found the perfect ring right after her birthday. She responded, “The day after my birthday, you got it? That’s crazy,” per People. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Evan recalled a moment of panic after he purchased the sparkler.