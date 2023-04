The Class-X Mathematics question paper from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad was posted online hours before the exam, raising concerns about the fairness of the test.

Today in Lalian Tehsil of Chiniot, the first science group Mathematics exam is being given by BISE Faisalabad.

However, the question paper was leaked on numerous social media forums, showing how invigilators and board observers were powerless to stop irregularities at examination centers.