Funeral prayer of martyred cops offered

The funeral prayer of police constables Mohammad Ayaz and Qasim Khan who were martyred in the line of duty was performed at DSP Farid Hussain Bangash Shaheed Police Lines Kohat on Tuesday.

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, DPO Kohat Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, military and civil authorities, police officers and personnel, relatives of the martyrs and people from different walks of life participated in large numbers.

Commissioner Kohat, DIG Kohat, DPO Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat and military officials along with a well-armed contingent of police paid their last respects to the martyrs and placed flowers on the coffins of the martyrs.

Police constables Qasim Khan and Muhammad Ayaz, residents of Mirozai, Kohat were martyred by terrorists’ firing in Tapi while going for the security duty of Taraweeh prayer.

A case of the incident was registered at police station CTD Kohat.