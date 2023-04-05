Tom Latham to lead depleted New Zealand ODI squad for Pakistan tour

WELLINGTON: Tom Latham will captain New Zealand’s ODI squad on their tour of Pakistan in April. The 15-member squad is significantly depleted from New Zealand’s full strength squad, with Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson all given clearance to participate in the ongoing IPL. Kane Williamson was also part of the IPL, but has been ruled out with a knee injury. “We’ve enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. “They are a tough team no matter where you take them on.

“The successful ODI Series earlier this year in Pakistan provided big learning opportunities for the players and having more ODI match experience is fantastic in a World Cup year.” New Zealand are likely to have intimate information about the current Pakistan team thanks to a recent addition to their coaching staff. Saqlain Mushtaq, who until February was head coach of the Pakistan national side, has joined New Zealand as assistant coach. “Having someone with Saqlain’s experience is a big boost for the group,” Stead said. “We are looking forward to the insights he can offer us to aid our preparations for local conditions, and in particular the assistance he can provide to our spin bowling group.”

The squad is similar to the one that recently hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-0. It includes Cole McConchie and Benjamin Lister, yet to make their ODI debuts, with McConchie the second highest scorer across formats in New Zealand’s domestic competitions this season. “Cole has been a leader for Canterbury and at New Zealand A level for a number of seasons but his contributions to winning games across formats really stood out this summer,” Stead said. “His skill set with bat and ball is a valuable one, especially in the conditions we are likely to face on this tour.”

New Zealand arrive in Pakistan to play five T20Is, followed by five ODIs. The ODIs begin in Rawalpindi on April 26, with the remaining four in Karachi. The final game takes place on May 7. The tour includes extra games tacked on to the tour as compensation for New Zealand pulling out of their tour to Pakistan on the day of the first game of their tour in September 2021, citing security concerns. In May 2022, New Zealand paid Pakistan an undisclosed sum of money and agreed to play the extra games, which will be realised now.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (capt),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.