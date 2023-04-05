Verdict ‘last attack of conspirators’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz took aim at the Supreme Court judges after the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election verdict, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday. Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the verdict of Supreme Court against delay in Punjab elections is the last attack under a conspiracy that started with rewriting constitution in a case related to Punjab government. She said this bench of Supreme Court has now taken the responsibility of doing what the former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, did in 2018.

The PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the majority of the Supreme Court judges have opposed the facilitation done through a ‘one man show’. She maintained that just rejecting the verdict is not enough, and now is the time for parliament to make efforts to stop this facilitation of PTI through legal and constitutional ways.

Maryam Nawaz termed the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case “a joke which is still intact”.

In a series of tweets, she said the PML-N supremo was disqualified for speaking the truth, adding that the federal cabinet had rejected the current decision of the Supreme Court which ordered polls to be conducted in Punjab on May 14th.

She accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of violating the law and Constitution, and said that the former prime minister must be held accountable.

She said it was high time that the Parliament should stop this practice by using its constitutional discretionary powers against the ‘one-man show’ in the Supreme Court. Maryam was referring to the power of taking the suo-motu notices.