CDA gives owners of canceled properties personal hearing right

For the first time in the history of the Capital Development Authority, the owners of canceled properties were given a personal hearing. According to the details, more than 100 affectees presented their problems before the Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal. In the personal hearing, the legal wing of CDA was also present to assist the Chairman CDA. Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal expressed his displeasure over not resolution of issue of allottees of Park Enclave Phase III.

Chairman CDA issued instructions to the Estate Wing and said that the issue of allotments of Park Enclave Phase-III should be resolved within a month in accordance with rules.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority further said that the issue of allotments should be resolved according to the rules and laws. He further said that to promote business and economic activities, CDA should play the role of facilitator.

Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the officers who are obstructing the legitimate work should mend their behaviour.

Chairman CDA further said that the approval of building plans of commercial buildings should be ensured within one month by fulfilling the rules and regulations and the process of approval of maps will be supervised by the chairman office.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal further said that the commercial plots of Sector I-14, I-15, I-16 should be offered in the upcoming auction to be held next month for the promotion of economic activities. Chairman CDA said that the owners of cancelled properties will be heard in the first week of every month.

CDA has given the last deadline to remove showrooms being operated illegally: The Capital Development Authority has given a final deadline of April 20, 2023, for the removal of illegal showrooms in Islamabad.

In case of non.compliance, the lease of the property will be cancelled. If the illegal showrooms are not removed within the given deadline, the property will be sealed. Apart from this, heavy fines will also be imposed on those who are operating showrooms illegally in the city.