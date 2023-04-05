44th martyrdom anniversary of ZA Bhutto observed in Larkana

The 44th martyrdom anniversary of founder- chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed with great reverence and respect here on Tuesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) organized functions at district headquarters level across the country.

Quran Khawani and fateha khawani were held in every part of the country for departed soul of Shaheed Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid tribute to Shaheed Bhutto for his services for the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On this occasion Qura’an Khawani was held at the Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family, in Garhi Khuda Bhutto(Larkana), in which Leaders and workers of PPP of participated.

In this connection, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Sassui Palego, District President President PPP Larkana MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, Sindh Ministers Imtiaz Ali Shaikh, Mukesh Chawala, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Senator Aijaz Dhamrah, District General Secretary PPP Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh,former federal ministers, former provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs also visited the graves of the founder- chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They placed floral wreaths at the graves and offered fateha.

The central leaders, leaders and workers of PPPP from all over the country, were also among those who placed floral wreaths and offered fateha on Shaheed leaders graves in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Besides, former federal ministers, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the Federal Council (F.C) of PPPP also visited the mazars of Shaheed Z.A Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths.

They also visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP and former first lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Workers and leaders of PPP and workers of its sister organisations besides Bhutto’s admirers arrived Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto from various parts of the country including from Larkana and Sukkur divisions and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha at the mazar of their leader.

In connection of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Quran Khawani was also held at Bhutto House Naoder(Larkana), that was attended among others by the Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junjeo, Senator Sassui Palejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, Provincial Ministers, elected representatives as well as the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). An ‘Ijtimai Dua’ was also offered for the departed soul of martyrs of Bhutto Family.

Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also address a death anniversary Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto held at Bhutto House Naudero(Larkana), on Tuesday evening. to pay homage to his services for the country, democratic order and rights of the masses.