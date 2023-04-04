Rupee hits record low against US dollar amid economic meltdown

The Pakistani rupee fell against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid concerns about a delay in IMF bailout funds and ahead of a State Bank monitory policy meeting.

During intraday trading, the local currency suffered a significant loss against the US dollar, hovering at a record low of 287.90, down Rs2.86.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee fell against the US dollar, closing at 285.04 in the interbank market, down Rs1.25.

Finance experts suggest that the resumption of IMF programme will improve the situation as crisis in South Asian nations worsened in recent days. Pakistan’s forex reserves also declined further.