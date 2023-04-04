Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run

MADRID: A late goal from Angel Correa earned Atletico Madrid a fourth straight win as they beat Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak in LaLiga to 11 games. Diego Simeone’s side are third on 54 points, six ahead of Real Sociedad and five behind Real Madrid, close to securing Champions League football next season. Betis are fifth on 45 points. Correa came off the bench and scored the winner five minutes from the end with a brilliant run, leaving several defenders in his wake, to shoot from the middle of the box into the bottom left corner for his sixth league goal of the season. Atletico had being the dominant side from the start of the match, but until the Argentina international’s goal, all their attacking attempts were frustrated by a solid Betis defence and goalkeeper Rui Silva, who recorded six saves.