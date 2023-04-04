Sana Nawaz stresses the importance of appreciating blessings, including relationships

Famous Pakistani actor, Sana Nawaz, recently shared some valuable advice about the importance of valuing relationships in life during an interview with a private channel.

Sana Nawaz, who was known for her roles in many popular dramas and films, spoke openly about the ups and downs in life during the interview.

She emphasised that a person should not be afraid of the difficulties that come in life but should face them bravely. According to her, difficult times come and go, but it is better to try and spend the difficult time properly. When asked about relationships, Sana Nawaz stressed the importance of valuing and appreciating them. She said that when a person does not appreciate the blessings given by the Lord, they may lose them. This includes relationships as well as sustenance.

However, Sana Nawaz also acknowledged that sometimes, it becomes necessary to end a relationship in order to save oneself. She explained that it is difficult to break relationships, but if a person does not do so, it can ultimately harm them.

It is worth noting that Sana Nawaz has personal experience with the breakdown of relationships. Her marriage to her ex-husband, Fakhar Inam, ended in divorce last year after 14 years. Sana Nawaz’s advice is a reminder that relationships are a valuable asset in life, and one should always strive to value and appreciate them.