Gigi puts rumors to rest with Instagram shout-out to Varun Dhawan

An intimate dance between Gigi Hadid and Varun Dhawan at a recent party went viral on the Internet, with netizens accusing Varun of making the Western model uncomfortable. The video showed Varun lifting Gigi in his arms on stage, leading to allegations of inappropriate behavior. However, Gigi took to her Instagram to give Varun a shout-out, putting the rumors to rest. Varun also defended himself against the accusations, tweeting that the performance was planned and asking netizens to direct their energies towards more productive causes.

The incident sparked a debate about consent and boundaries, with many social media users expressing their concern for Gigi’s safety. The incident highlights the importance of respecting boundaries and obtaining consent, even in seemingly harmless situations. It also demonstrates the power of social media to hold public figures accountable for their actions, as the incident sparked widespread discussion and debate. Ultimately, the incident serves as a reminder that everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable in their own skin, regardless of their background or social status.