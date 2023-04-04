Miley and Maxx Morando appear together at fashion show

We can’t stop and we won’t stop thinking about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s recent stylish outing. The “Flowers” singer and her musician boyfriend stepped out together for the Versace fall-winter 2023 runway show in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 9. At the event, Miley rocked a pink and black gown adorned with silver chain details. Meanwhile, Maxx sported a blue velvet suit paired with chic, black sunglasses.

The fashionable outing marked a rare public appearance for the couple, who have led a rather low-key romance. The pair first sparked speculation of a connection when they were spotted looking cozy at Gucci’s Love Parade runway show in November 2021. Just a few months later, a source exclusively told E! News in January 2022 that Miley is “happily dating Maxx” and that it’s “official between them.”

Since then, despite neither of them publicly commenting on their relationship status, fans have gotten a few more glimpses at their connection that can’t be tamed. Those looks into their romance have included when the pair were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in West Hollywood and when they were seen showing sweet PDA during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in February 2022. At the time a local source told E! News about Maxx and Miley’s affectionate vacation. “Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing,” the source said. “They cuddled up to one another wherever they went.”

More recently, a separate source exclusively told E! News in October 2022 that Maxx and Miley are “still going strong and their relationship is very serious.”

As for what Miley’s family thinks about their romance? The source shared that they approve very much.

“They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy,” the source said at the time. “Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well.”