Here’s where Will Smith and Jada were ahead of Oscars 2023

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are just cruisin.’ Ahead of Oscars 2023, the longtime couple, alongside Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, attended Jay Shetty’s Los Angeles show at the YouTube Theater, as part of his Love Rules tour. The trio were amongst other celebs that attended over the weekend including Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lily Collins, Lauren London and more. Last year, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a quip about Jada’s shaved head-which is a result of her years-long struggles with alopecia.

After the incident, Will took to social media to issue an apology for his “unacceptable” behavior.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote in part in a March 2022 statement. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” Will continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

One week after Will announced his resignation from the Academy, board members confirmed he was also banned from all events for 10 years. As for Chris, he recently addressed the onstage slap in his latest Netflix special, Selective Outrage, quipping in part that Will’s song, “Summertime” was “still ringing” in his ears.