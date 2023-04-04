Brendan Fraser’s sons support him during red carpet interview

Grab some tissues: This family moment will bring tears to your eyes. Brendan Fraser has a few of his biggest fans by his side at the 2023 Oscars: His sons Holden Fraser, 18, and Leland Fraser, 16. While the teens, who were also joined at the award show by Brendan’s girlfriend Jeanne Moore, often stay out of the spotlight, they made a rare exception in honor of their dad’s first-ever Oscar nomination. And they couldn’t help but gush over The Whale actor during an interview with Laverne Cox on E!’s Live From the Red Carpet. “We are unbelievably proud…Over the moon,” Holden told Laverne, while Leland added that they are “so excited” for their dad. As Brendan, who shares Holden and Leland-as well as eldest son Griffin Fraser, 20-with his ex Afton Smith, held back tears after hearing his sons’ kind words, he told Laverne he’ll stay “in the moment” for the milestone night. Earlier in the interview, Brendan shared his reaction to his first Academy Award nomination and how it relates to the The Whale. “The story of The Whale is about redemption,” the 54-year-old, who left the Hollywood scene after a successful run in the late ’90s and early 2000s, told Laverne on the red carpet. “And I’d be remiss to not acknowledge that I feel a sense of that too. So I share it with this character. And I feel like if there are those who’ve seen this film and identify with the struggles that this man goes through, you’re not alone.”