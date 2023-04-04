PTI hails CJP for hearing election case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his party’s gratitude to the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the Supreme Court’s bench for hearing the election case with persistence. The former foreign minister spoke to the media in Islamabad on Monday and said that the chief justice heard every party with patience and did not come under any pressure. He also stated that the judiciary was bound by the constitution and law. Qureshi further praised the chief justice for enduring bitter things, adding that the election commission and the attorney general could not provide any solid arguments. He also noted that two excuses were raised, one was about resources and the other was about security, and now everyone awaits the decision of the Supreme Court. He hoped that the court would give an opportunity for the public to express their opinion. Former Federal Minister Asad Umar also spoke on the occasion, saying that the proceedings had been going on for the past one week, and the government had not provided any reason why the elections cannot be held on time. He claimed that the government was trying to create a rift within the judiciary and had objected earlier against suo motu. Meanwhile, the PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhary said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should announce his order, and they would see who does not obey it.

Talking to media, the PTI senior leader said that the whole of Pakistan is standing behind Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. He said that the government has no standing. He added that those sitting in power corridors cannot come out and face the public. He questioned the parliament where Raja Riaz is the leader of the opposition. This parliament is not representing the people, he asserted.

Fawad Chaudhary further said that the people of Pakistan want a new election. “We want to go for general elections. Let’s do it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The country has been made a banana republic. He emphasized that they have to continue to stand firm and win,” he said.

Ever since Shahbaz Sharif became prime minister, he said, the country has been surrounded by evils. He said that a government that does not have the power to vote loses its right to govern. He further said that human rights are being violated. The lawyers were being prevented from entering the Supreme Court. All lawyers expressed solidarity with the constitution and the court, he said. He stated that the expression of solidarity by lawyers has been proved. They have also proved that they are guardians of the constitution.