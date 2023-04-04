Mashwani accuses Sanaullah of ordering his ‘abduction’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Azhar Qazi Mashwani told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that he was “illegally abducted” by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on the orders of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Mashwani, who is PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s focal person on social media, safely returned home on Friday, eight days after he reportedly went missing from Lahore. LHC Justice Aalia Neelum disposed of two petitions seeking recovery of Mashwani and details of the first information reports (FIRs) lodged against the PTI activist. As the proceedings commenced, Justice Neelum asked the law officer as to when the petitioner was released. To which the police high-ups told the court that the petitioner did not visit the police station and police officials met him to inquire about the alleged abduction. “Where is the police file?” Justice Neelum asked. The police high-ups informed the court that the investigation officer (IO) in the case along with police file were present in the magisterial court where the statement of the petitioner was yet to be recorded. “So how can we proceed further without police file?” the judge remarked. Mashwani’s counsel, advocate Azhar Siddique, told the court that it was the result of the “kind intervention” of the court that his client was present in the court room. The PTI activist apprised the judge that he was kidnapped and the abductors introduced themselves as FIA officials who, he said, told him that “all this is being done on the directions of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah”. The LHC judge directed the PTI activist to record his version before the magisterial court and disposed of the petition.