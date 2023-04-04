CCPO for all out efforts to control crime

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes. According to the facts and figures for the first quarter of the present year for eradication of crime, Lahore police arrested more than 36 thousand criminals and law breakers involved in different crimes. During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 2080 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered 14 Kalashnikovs, 141 rifles, 98 guns, 1831 pistols and revolvers and more than 11 thousands 800 bullets along with cartridges from these criminals. During action against drug peddlers, Police arrested as many as 2741 criminals and registered 2736 FIRs against them during previous three months. Police recovered from narcotics sellers 17.070 kg heroin powder, 1301.300 kg of charas, 12 kg 591 grams of ICE and 30 thousand and 900 litres of liquor. Similarly Lahore Police arrested 1574 criminals involved in gambling and registered 338 cases against them recovering more than rupees 58 lac and 39 thousand as gambling money from them.

Moreover, 21 thousands 2299 proclaimed, targeted offenders as well as court absconders were arrested during the first quarter of this year. Special teams of police arrested 2352 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of ‘A’ category, 12460 POs of ‘B’ category, 6417 targeted Offenders (TOs) whereas 12100 Court Absconders (CAs) during last three months. Lahore Police also arrested 2412 accused for violating Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 35 thousands kites as well as 2855 strings from them. As many as 282 accused involved in harassing citizens through aerial firing and show of weapons were also arrested from different areas of the city. Lahore Police, under National Action Plan (NAP) arrested 7765 law breakers last month in different violations. Accordingly 1072 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 1111 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 3480 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 2080 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, 07 persons in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls Ordinance whereas 15 accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases during last three months. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing was not merely a job but a life style so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society. He further said that prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit was the only solution to all the problems related to policing. CCPO Lahore further said that delay in registration of FIRs and investigation of pending cases has always been a major issue in solution of public grievances. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that timely redressal of complaints received from CM Complainant Cell, IG Office, Front Desks and CCPO Office should also be ensured.