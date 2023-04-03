Reckless tourists pose for selfies on the edge of 500ft cliff in Cornwall

Reckless tourists have been pictured posing for selfies on the edge of a 500ft overhanging cliff in Cornwall.

They were spotted scrambling down the cliff in the village of Cadgwith on the Lizard peninsula yesterday afternoon.

The group left the coastal path and took it in turns to pose for pictures with the sea behind them, despite the drop beneath them.

The coastal path has become muddy and waterlogged after weeks of heavy rain and tourists have been advised to be careful.

The government’s general coastal safety guidance states: ‘Cliffs are often more unstable than they look, and rockslides or cliff falls can happen at any time.

‘Stay safe, keep well back from cliff edges and a good distance from the bases of cliffs.’

Every year thousands of incidents happen along clifftops and cliff bases.

This is often caused by slips, trips and falls or where people have been cut off by the tide.

Official advice tells people to prepare properly for coastal walks, including wearing appropriate footwear and clothing and sticking to coastal paths.

It tells walkers they should pay attention to warning signs and make sure to tell someone where they are going and what time they are expected back. It adds: ‘Visiting the coast can be great fun, from scenic walks along the cliffs to just relaxing on the beach, but our British coastline is full of potential hazards and risks.

‘In fact, there were 36,000 coastguard incidents in the last year alone. ‘Make sure you’re prepared and know how to stay safe on your visit to the coast.’ They offer three top tips to ‘remember,’ including; check the tide times before you head out; stay clear of cliff edges and bases; and avoid mud.