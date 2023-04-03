Big Pakistani Dramas That Were Announced But Not Telecasted

People love Pakistani dramas and not just in Pakistan but internationally as well. They wait for their favourite stars to pair up together or star in a script written by their favourite writers. A good pairing of the team in any drama can increase excitement levels as well as the expectations of the audience. There have been some dramas in recent times who were rumoured to be locked but they just got lost somewhere. Here are some dramas that increased the excitement levels when they were announced: Dastan e Armaghan was a mega project written by Zafar Mairaj and it was supposed to be directed by Adnan Sarwar. It was rumoured to have Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mehwish Hayat, Annie Jaffry, Mawra Hocane, Naveen Waqar and Neelam Muneer in lead roles but it got lost somewhere. Main Manto Nahi Hoon: Main Manto Nahi Hoon is written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and it was supposed to be directed by Nadeem Baig with Humayun Saeed and Maya Ali in lead roles. But the project was stalled due to the team’s other commitments as it looked like from a far. Earlier Mehwish Hayat was also rumoured to be considered for the lead but the drama definitely got lost somewhere in the process.