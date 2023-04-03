Resuming Trade

Pakistan and China are set to restore trade through the Khunjerab Pass, which was closed in 2019 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is a big news for cash-strapped Pakistan, which has seen its forex reserves plummet to record low even after a persistent ban on imports. The extended closure of the pass, a vital transportation link for Pakistan, has already resulted in massive financial losses and even unemployment. Things are now getting back on schedule. Reopening is also a significant turning point for CPEC, whose lofty benefits have not kept up with the expected timeframe, thanks to homegrown uncertainties on political and economic fronts.

Almost 10 years after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was established, there’s little evidence of its initial vision being truly realized. But it cannot be denied that CPEC has brought about improved connectivity between China’s western region and Pakistan’s deep sea port of Gwadar. The CPEC projects have realized a network of roads and other infrastructure projects that are being built with the help of Chinese investment and expertise. One will have to wait to see CPEC’s envisioned fruits for Pakistan in the shape of industrialisation, job opportunities, increase in trade and revenue boost for the government. One can, however, see that the project has already boosted economic activities in some remote areas. With time, the development of the Gwadar port and the CPEC project will enhance Pakistan’s strategic significance in the region as well. It will also further cement Pakistan’s relationship with China, which in turn will help bring long-term economic benefits to the country.

But these fancy aims come with a responsibility on the part of our government to boost structural competence in order to tap full potential of this initiative. The people of Balochistan feel that they have yet to reap the fruits of the CPEC. The government has long been ignoring the genuine concerns of the people of Balochistan. The government must include the local Baloch population in the CPEC-driven foreign investment, which will create new business and job opportunities for them. This will help reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for the people of Balochistan, in particular. *