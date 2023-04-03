It’s a man’s word in a man’s man’s world. In a country marred by at least 5200 rape cases (by official count) in 2021 alone, a leading politician saw it appropriate to unleash his bevvy of distasteful comments on several podcasts. From repulsively mocking sexual abuse to callously objectifying a social media icon to shamelessly bragging about “picking up women” whenever his heartstrings get tugged, Mr Gabol’s dirty underbelly has been exposed. Just like millions of his brothers, he, too, would not bat an eyelid before doing his own bit to ensure sexism remained deeply entrenched–at the highest levels of power.

Unluckily for him, while he arrogantly held his ground in the dark ages, many around him appear to have taken a hint from the New Age. Long, long ago, the clutches of filthy character assassination dared step towards none other than the sister of the founding father and everyone stood guard. From Benazir Bhutto to Maryam Nawaz, all have had more than their fair share of ugly brushes with naked misogyny in the name of political point-scoring.

They are vilified, embroiled in scandals, and their status and brilliance denigrated for the sole purpose of earning a laugh or two. The PPP politician was not entirely off-the-mark in choosing his soft target to sound amusing. When the most privileged of the lot are routinely taught to bear with the “consequences” of having chosen a public profile, what standing does an ordinary Pakistani woman hold against a man of his stature? His rhetoric may have been slammed as downright repulsive on social media but his party is yet to come up with an official statement.

A few days earlier, the key leadership had emerged truly progressive when it had acted against a social media activist over her disturbing remarks. However, shutting the doors on an inexperienced, low-key worker and dusting hands off a seasoned shark are two different things. Mr Gabol and his misogynistic punchlines do not deserve any place in a political party that takes great pride in its struggle for civility. Having survived the vicious onslaught in the 90, the vestiges of which continue to haunt many of their women legislators, the PPP should make an example out of his suggestive banter.

But alas, this is not an ideal world; people like him thrive because their views continue to be coddled, and at the end of the day, Pakistan Peoples Party has its political designs to look after. Another win for chauvinism and women might live to see themselves beyond patriarchal puppets another day. That is, if they survive getting picked up by the likes of Mr Gabol. *