Dr Naif further said under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Custodian of the Haramain Sharifain King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the religious tourists were being extended all-out support during their holy journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He said as per royal instructions, the pilgrims were being provided with all possible modern-day facilities so that they could spend a memorable time with ease and comfort in the holy land.