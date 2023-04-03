Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Alotaibi on Sunday said a viral video clip of Masjid-e-Haram on social media had become the centre of attraction of Muslim Ummah around the world. Sharing the bird’s-eye view video clip of Masjid-e-Haram, Makkah on his twitter handle, he told that its original duration was one hour recorded, half an hour before the Maghrib prayer and half an hour afterwards.

Dr Naif said the entire duration of the one-hour video had been shortened to one minute which gives an eye-catching view to the viewers. In another tweet, he shared another video clip in which a policeman helping a young child in tying the Ahram in the Mataf area of Masjid-e-Haram properly. Paying tribute to the policemen deputed in Masjid-eHaram and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, he said they always tried their best to help the pilgrims through all possible means.