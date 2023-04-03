Any Pakistani can now apply for driving license in Lahore

The provincial government of Punjab has started providing driving licenses to all Pakistani citizens as another step towards making the issuance of driving licences more efficient.

Citizens from all over Pakistan can now apply for their licence in Lahore, according to the Lahore Traffic Police. It was launched on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the provincial police chief.

According to the report, a large number of citizens can take advantage of the opportunity to obtain licence facilities in the provincial capital, and foreigners can also apply for their licences. Previously, citizens of the metropolis could apply for licences at state-of-the-art facilities.

To make the procedure smooth, Liberty Market and Manawan Center started offering made 24/7 services while citizens can visit Arfa Karim Tower, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town branches from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Here’s how to get a driving license?

Applicants can apply for Private, LTV, and PSV licenses via DLIMS. A learning permit is the first step before applying for a main license.

To get a Private Driving License, the applicant must pass the driving test. An authorized staff member observes the driver for their understanding of traffic laws and operating the vehicle.

Pre-requisites