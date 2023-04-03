Hina Bayat spends Ramadan with Turkey quake victims

Pakistan’s well-known senior actress Hina Khawaja Bayat reached Turkey in Ramazan to express sympathy and solidarity with the earthquake victims.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Bayat shared several photos of herself with Turkish women and children who have lost their homes and are living in tents.

Hina Khawaja Bayat also shared photos with local people from different cities of Hata province of Turkiye, distributing relief materials and meeting earthquake victims.

Apart from this, the actress appealed for help by sharing pictures from the city of Antakya and said it used to be a beautiful city but today it has been destroyed due to the earthquake.

She further said the buildings were destroyed. “Many were buried alive under the debris, while many victims are forced to live under the open sky because the residential buildings are not fit to live due to cracks. Support them so that they can once again return to their lives,” she added.

Hana Bayat also shared various photos of the road from Turkiye to Syria and wrote expressing regret that the people of Syria have lost their families, their loved ones firstly due to the war and now the earthquake.

He said the people here are unable to bury the bodies of their close ones, yet they do not get tired of thanking Allah Almighty for His blessings with tears in their eyes.